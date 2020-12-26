Polis (POLIS) Price Hits $0.92 on Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00003720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Polis has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and $93,498.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

