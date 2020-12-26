PlayChip Market Capitalization Reaches $12.73 Million (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $12.73 million and $4.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00046909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.18 or 0.00315489 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00030505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.