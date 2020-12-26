Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.96

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $6.54. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 67,801 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,907.76. The stock has a market cap of C$495.51 million and a PE ratio of -55.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.98.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.0905634 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. Michael Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total value of C$36,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,599.46. Insiders sold a total of 35,024 shares of company stock valued at $171,615 in the last ninety days.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

