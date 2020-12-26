Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNW. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.