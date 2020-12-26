Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.93. 2,314 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of -0.11.

Pigeon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGENY)

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

