Phore 1-Day Volume Tops $42,075.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $3.23 million and $42,075.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,903,465 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

