Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) (LON:PNL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45,512.20

Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) (LON:PNL)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45,512.20 and traded as low as $45,050.00. Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) shares last traded at $45,150.00, with a volume of 1,967 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £455.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £450.57. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.89%.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 51 shares of Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £454.57 ($593.90) per share, with a total value of £23,183.07 ($30,288.83).

About Personal Assets Trust (PNL.L)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

