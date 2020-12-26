Perpetual Resources Limited (PEC.AX) (ASX:PEC) Insider Buys A$25,000.00 in Stock

Perpetual Resources Limited (PEC.AX) (ASX:PEC) insider Robert Benussi acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($17,857.14).

Perpetual Resources Limited (PEC.AX) Company Profile

Perpetual Resources Limited engages in the exploration of resources within the Oceania region. Its flagship property is the Beharra Silica Sands project in Western Australia. The company also owns interests in Sargon Silica Sands project licenses covering an area of 30.03 square kilometers; and Eneabba North Project covering a total land area of 14 square kilometers, as well as Eneabba project licenses covering an area of 35.34 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

