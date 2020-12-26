Perlin (PERL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.26 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, Perlin has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Perlin token can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy. Perlin has a market cap of $11.22 million and $1.26 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Perlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00132928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00020809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.00659123 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00160537 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00351954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00096163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00058950 BTC.

Perlin Token Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.