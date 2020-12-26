PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PMT has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.06.

NYSE PMT opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 1.08.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

