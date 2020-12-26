Peercoin (PPC) Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $10.20 million and $80,867.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001453 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00038211 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,678,479 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

