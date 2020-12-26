Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Receives $28.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
In other news, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,203.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy E. Doyle bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,282.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $103,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.46 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%. Research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
About Peapack-Gladstone Financial
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.