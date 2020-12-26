Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Receives $28.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,203.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy E. Doyle bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,282.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $103,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,137,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,365,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,692,000 after buying an additional 92,642 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 139.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 41,893 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 226.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.46 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%. Research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

