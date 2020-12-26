Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.37. 476,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 146,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15.

About Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an IT portfolio management company in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides logistic, procurement, and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.