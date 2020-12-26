Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 116.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 61,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $5.30 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $993.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $207.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.