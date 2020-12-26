Particl Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00002654 BTC on popular exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $47,426.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Particl has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000425 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000580 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004924 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,738,677 coins and its circulating supply is 9,704,408 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

