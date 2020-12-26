ParkinGo (GOT) Market Cap Reaches $431,526.60

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $431,526.60 and $21.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 50.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,486.11 or 0.99954525 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00018561 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014209 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000537 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

