Parkgene Hits Market Cap of $501,093.47 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Parkgene has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $501,093.47 and approximately $924.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00042457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00033143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00293244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015649 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

