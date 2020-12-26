Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANDY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Danske cut Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:PANDY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.89. 1,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,811. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $638.99 million for the quarter.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

