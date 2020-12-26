Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $268,000 Position in Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Li Auto during the third quarter valued at $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Li Auto stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NYSE:LI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

