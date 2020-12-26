Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Shares in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,772 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Model N in the second quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Model N in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Model N stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Model N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In other news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $115,526.37. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $125,156.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,914.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,762 shares of company stock worth $969,634. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

