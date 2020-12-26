Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,343 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 493.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 238,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 197,961 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 120.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 132,810 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,044,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Patrick Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 108,296 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $340,287.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 263,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $111,200.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 286,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,209,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,950 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $70.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $72.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

PATK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

