Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 40.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 25.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cerus by 28.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 32,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $180,774.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,088.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,684 shares of company stock worth $1,030,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.34. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. The business had revenue of $23.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

