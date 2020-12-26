Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $264,000 in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NNN stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53.
In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,635,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
Read More: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.