Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $264,000 in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NNN stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,635,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.