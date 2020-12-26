Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $247,000 in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,493 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 101.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ichor by 283.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Ichor by 13.3% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 2.37.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.45 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,248.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

