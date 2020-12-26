Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $244,000 in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at about $66,091,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at about $22,371,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth about $6,447,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the second quarter valued at about $6,156,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $90,104.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,867,009.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 45,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,820,152.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,807,324.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,805. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.70 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 22.16%. Research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

