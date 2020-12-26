Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 8,548 Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth about $2,196,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 167,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $1,842,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.91. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

