Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $423.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $423.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $334.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.31.

NYSE:PANW opened at $367.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.36 and its 200-day moving average is $257.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $375.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $3,006,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 923,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,519,381.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,634 shares of company stock worth $34,908,893. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

