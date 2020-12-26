Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,276,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,456 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 1.87% of Oshkosh worth $93,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oshkosh by 174.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after acquiring an additional 318,847 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $10,139,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $8,797,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 68.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 98,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Oshkosh stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

