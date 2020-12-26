OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) (LON:OSB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $390.66

OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) (LON:OSB)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.66 and traded as high as $451.73. OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) shares last traded at $438.00, with a volume of 334,084 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSB shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 390.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 306.02. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79.

In other OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) news, insider Jason Elphick sold 9,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23), for a total value of £39,616 ($51,758.56).

OSB Group Plc (OSB.L) Company Profile (LON:OSB)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

