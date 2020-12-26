Orion Protocol (ORN) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.49 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.49 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00009205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00136485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.70 or 0.00669648 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00166207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00355154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00097694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00061388 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,560,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

