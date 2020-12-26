Orient Walt (HTDF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.22 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Orient Walt has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00132502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00020581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.56 or 0.00653417 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00160023 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00346421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00094421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00058297 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,999,962 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

Orient Walt Coin Trading

Orient Walt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

