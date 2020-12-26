Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the production and sale of chemicals and petrochemical products. Its activities are structured in three production chains: Chlorine-Vinyl Chain, involved in the manufacture of plasticizers and phthalic anhydride; Fluorine Chain, focused on the extraction of fluorspar and its transformation into acid grade, metallurgical grade and hydrofluoric acid; and Integral Solutions, specialized in the production of PVC pipe systems, connections and plastic accessories, as well as geo-systems, such as geo-textiles and geo-drains. The Company serves construction and civil infrastructure, water supply and basic sanitation, power generation, transportation, communication, health care, and other industries. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXCHY opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.13. Orbia Advance has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter. Orbia Advance had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orbia Advance will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Orbia Advance’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

