Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale increased their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.34.

NYSE ORCL opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Strs Ohio grew its position in Oracle by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 913,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $54,536,000 after acquiring an additional 71,036 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,866 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 30.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 315,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,864,000 after purchasing an additional 73,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 90,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

