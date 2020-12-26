OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OPRX. BidaskClub cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

OPRX stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. The company has a market cap of $477.14 million, a P/E ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 0.56. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $34.22.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. Analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in OptimizeRx by 9.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 765,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after buying an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth approximately $8,132,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 229.4% during the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 217,900 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

