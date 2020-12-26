Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Opera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 59,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,933. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.33. Opera has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.23). Opera had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Opera will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Opera by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Opera during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Opera by 157.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 54,721 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

