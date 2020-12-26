Open Predict Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $775,607.67 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $775,607.67 and approximately $2,356.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Predict Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00041319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00031786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00285351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015026 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

