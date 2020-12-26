Open Platform Price Tops $0.0009 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Open Platform has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Open Platform has a market cap of $944,584.72 and $89,658.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00131880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00020453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.68 or 0.00649012 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00159271 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00345899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00094107 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00057911 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.