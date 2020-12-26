Ontology (ONT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $105.39 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, Ontology has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001759 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $364.70 million and approximately $105.39 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 804,535,798 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars.

