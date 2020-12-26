ONE (NYSE:AONE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

One (NYSE:AONE)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 374,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 528% from the average daily volume of 59,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33.

About ONE (NYSE:AONE)

one intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.