Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) (CVE:OML) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) (CVE:OML)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.80. Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) (CVE:OML)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.