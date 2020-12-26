Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $136.49

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $136.49 and traded as high as $164.75. Omega Flex shares last traded at $164.75, with a volume of 1,950 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.12 and a 200 day moving average of $136.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%.

In other news, Director Derek Glanvill sold 742 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $111,611.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 571.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Flex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,190,000 after buying an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Flex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,711,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Omega Flex by 56.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the second quarter worth about $523,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

