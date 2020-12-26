Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Buys $4,180,885.44 in Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 275,784 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $4,180,885.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ODT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Odonate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 15,238,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,513 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 54.8% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,207,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% during the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 318,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 785,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,276,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

