ODEM Market Capitalization Hits $1.62 Million (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, ODEM has traded 65.1% lower against the US dollar. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $49,610.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00046792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00318661 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00029772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODE is a token. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

