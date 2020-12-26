Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060,309 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,898 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of Oasis Petroleum worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,116,510 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,127 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 563.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 908,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 771,509 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 121.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1,466.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,795,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,617,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 509.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 355,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Nusz sold 942,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $188,521.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 383,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $84,284.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,012.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,148,529 shares of company stock worth $444,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

OAS stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 143.69 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of onshore, unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream Services, and Well Services. The Exploration and Production segment refers to the sale of oil, and natural gas production.

