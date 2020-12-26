NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.38.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.33. 480,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,624. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.24 and its 200 day moving average is $130.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $167.27.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
