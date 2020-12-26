NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,208,283,000 after acquiring an additional 70,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after acquiring an additional 248,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,288,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $375,015,000 after acquiring an additional 137,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.33. 480,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,624. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.24 and its 200 day moving average is $130.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $167.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.