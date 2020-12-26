nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered nVent Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.80.

NYSE NVT opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $80,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,606 shares in the company, valued at $638,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in nVent Electric by 5.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 251,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $329,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 150.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 86.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 63,584 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

