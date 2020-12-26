Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to announce sales of $3.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.84 billion and the lowest is $3.34 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $20.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.50 billion to $20.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.89 billion to $22.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 427,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,578. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Nutrien by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

