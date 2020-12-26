NuShares Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 34.3% against the dollar. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $1,315.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008938 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,850,231,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,151,136 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.