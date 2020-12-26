Numeraire Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.98 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for $22.91 or 0.00091883 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $102.29 million and $4.98 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00044204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00306845 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016031 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,465,670 tokens. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

