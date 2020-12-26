Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $136,576.00

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Nuco.cloud token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $136,576.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00128712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00020090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00631489 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00155445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00338286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00091784 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00056140 BTC.

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

